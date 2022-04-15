Princess Eléonore Of Belgium Hugs Two Dogs In Sweet Birthday Portrait

Princess Eléonore of Belgium is turning 14 and sharing her love of dogs in her birthday portrait!

The youngest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde turns 14 on April 16 and to celebrate, the royal palace shared a new portrait of the birthday girl.

In the photo, Eléonore looks adorable hugging two dogs while she rocks a long white shirt, blue vest, and denim jeans.

She isn’t the only member of the Belgian royal family to celebrate a birthday this week—her dad, King Philippe turned 62 on Friday.

The palace also shared a portrait to celebrate his big day, but his photo was more serious compared to the princesses. In the snap the king rocks a navy suit as he rests his arm on a table and gives a side smile to the camera.

Philippe and his wife Mathilde got married in 1999 and share four children—20-year-old Princess Elisabeth, 18-year-old Prince Gabriel, 16-year-old Prince Emmanuel, and Eléonore.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, the Belgian royal family did their part to support their people. Eléonore reportedly took time out of school to bake waffles for the elderly and homeless. She also isolated with elderly people in residential care centers according to the palace.

Their good deeds didn’t stop there—last month the royal family announced they were reopening three of their homes to provide shelter for Ukranian families seeking refuge following Russia’s invasion.

