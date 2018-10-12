Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding Cake Is Fall Perfection: See The Pictures!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding cake! (Credit: Royal Communications)
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding cake was absolute autumn perfection!
The wedding cake, designed by London based cake designer Sophie Cabot, was a white 5-layer cake which was inspired by a fall palate. It featured tons of fall foliage on each layer and also had gold ribbon wrapped around each layer. The bottom layer also featured their wedding insignia.
"The couple chose a red velvet and chocolate cake, inspired by the rich colours of autumn - which they will cut at their afternoon reception in Windsor Castle," the royal family shared on their Twitter account.
The dreamy cake was absolutely stunning set against the royal reception room at Windsor Castle, where they couple greeted their hundreds of guests following their wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
