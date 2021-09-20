Princess Eugenie Congratulates Sister Princess Beatrice On Welcoming Her First Child

Princess Eugenie is so excited to be a new aunt!

The royal, who gave birth to her son August back in February, congratulated her sister Beatrice after she welcomed her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi over the weekend.

“To my dearest Beabea and Edo, Congratulations on your new angel,” the 31-year-old royal wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet selfie of the new parents. “I can’t wait to meet her and I’m so proud of you. We’re going to have so much fun watching our children grow up.”

Eugenie then turned her attention to the family’s newest addition, whose name has yet to be announced, and shared her excitement over becoming an aunt.

“To my new niece, I love you already and think you’re just awesome from the photos,” Eugenie shared. “We’re going to have so much fun together. Love your Auntie Euge.”

Princess Eugenie’s older sister gave birth to her first child on Saturday at 11:42 PM at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. The couple’s bundle of joy is the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s second grandchild.

So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care. — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) September 20, 2021

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The statement continues saying that Princess Beatrice is doing well.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf,” the statement concludes.

This is the first child for Beatrice and second for Edoardo who is already a dad to Christopher, who they call Wolfie, from a previous relationship.

