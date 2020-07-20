Princess Eugenie Pens Sweet Tribute For Princess Beatrice After Wedding: ‘I Am So Proud Of You’

Princess Eugenie is one proud sister! The 30-year-old took to social media in honor of her sister Princess Beatrice’s low-key nuptials over the weekend, and it’s safe to say the royal couldn’t be happier for her sibling.

“Couldn’t Bea happier (get it),” Eugenie cheekily caption photos of her sister and her new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. “What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo. I am so proud of you and I’m so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together. Happy wedding day to you both xxxx.”

WATCH MORE: Princess Beatrice Stuns In Dreamy Wedding Photos With New Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice wed her longtime love in a private ceremony on Friday, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement. Princess Eugenie wed her husband Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in October 2018.

Princess Beatrice’s wedding was confirmed by the Royal Family in an Instagram post after the ceremony, which revealed that the royal’s wedding wardrobe included two items from the Queen’s closet!

“Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July. Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family. The happy couple are pictured with Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.”

“Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen. The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947.”

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi have been touched by the warm wishes they have received since their wedding, and are delighted to share two additional photographs of their happy day,” the Royal Family wrote in another post on Instagram.

“The pictures show Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi in the grounds of Royal Lodge after their wedding.”

Beatrice was originally set to have her royal wedding on May 29 at St. James’s Palace In London with a reception at Queen Elizabeth’s gardens at Buckingham Palace, but had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH MORE: Sarah Ferguson Celebrates Princess Beatrice On Would-Be Wedding Day: ‘Health & Love Is Most Important’

Beatrice’s engagement was announced in September 2019 with a statement that read, “The Duke And Duchess Of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice Of York to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness And Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month.”

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness,” the couple said in a statement at the time.