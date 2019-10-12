Princess Eugenie Relives Royal Wedding With Romantic Behind-The-Scenes Video For 1st Anniversary

Princess Eugenie is still swooning over her royal wedding!

The newlywed honored her and husband Jack Brooksbank’s 1-year anniversary on Oct. 12 with a romantic video showing never-before-seen moments from their big day. Eugenie reflected on the memory in a touching Instagram caption and shared gratitude for having such a priceless keepsake to commemorate the milestone.

“This was the greatest day of my life…forever and always! Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!!” the 29-year-old wrote, also adding a shoutout to the filmmaker who put together the moving clip.

“And thank you to the amazing @andrewgemmell_filmproducer for creating this video and allowing us to relive memories from that day forever,” she commented.

The piece includes swoon-worthy footage of the bride and groom beaming throughout their ceremony, along with up-close peeks at a glowing Eugenie getting prepped for the unforgettable moment. Her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and sister, Princess Beatrice, are also seen grinning ear-to-ear from their seats as Eugenie and Jack exchange vows.

Eugenie’s stunning Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos gown is featured prominently, of course, including a shot of its long train and open back as she ascended the steps on her way to the aisle.

The couple’s royal relatives are still feeling the love, too. Buckingham Palace’s official Twitter account shared congratulations to Eugenie and Jack with a photo of them kissing in front of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in May 2018.

🥂👰🏻 Congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank on their 1st Wedding Anniversary! Today marks one year since Her Royal Highness and Mr Brooksbank exchanged vows as St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on October 12th, 2018. pic.twitter.com/NsQplFH1Qx — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 12, 2019

A third round of royal nuptials are now on the way, too. Beatrice, 31, announced her engagement to longtime love Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September, and her sister shared immediate excitement over the news.

“Beabea – wow! I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be,” Eugenie wrote on Instagram, captioning a trio of photos she snapped of the happy couple herself!

