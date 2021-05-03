Princess Eugenie Shares Adorable New Photos Of Baby Son August On Husband Jack Brooksbank’s Birthday

Princess Eugenie has major love for her family!

The royal took to Instagram to share three new photos to celebrate her husband Jack Brooksbank’s 34th birthday.

In the first two photos, Jack cradles their baby son August and grins for the camera. The third snap is of Jack facing away from the camera.

“You are exceptional.. Happy Birthday my love,” the caption reads.

This is Jack’s first birthday as a father. He and Eugenie welcomed baby August earlier this year. They shared the news that their son had been born on February 9, posting a sweet photo of their hands holding his little hand.

Later that month, the duo shared more details about their son with a series of adorable newborn photos, revealing his name and thanking royal fans for their support.

“We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you,” the post reads. “(Photos) By our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.”

Eugenie and Jack made their first official outing since becoming parents to attend the Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17 at Windsor Castle in England.

After Philip’s death at the age of 99 was announced on April 9th, Eugenie penned a touching message to her late grandfather on social media.

“Dearest Grandpa, We all miss you. You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them,” the post begins.

The 31-year-old continued, sharing more about their personal relationship and saying that she will continue to remember him through his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren,

“I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer. I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren. Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you.”

— Stephanie Swaim