Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare Handsy PDA In Boston

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton looked like an absolute knockout at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston on Friday evening and one person certainly took notice – her husband, Prince William.

In a rare move, Will was seen placing a loving hand on Kate’s lower back and later the royal duo held hands as they walked into the award ceremony.

The duo rarely share any PDA when attending red carpet events or on official assignments on behalf of the royal family. Instead, the duo tend to politely keep their distance, which they did during the actual photo call, but later after the cameras were done snapping formal photos the pair seemed to share this sweet moment.

Kate was absolutely breathtaking in a rented off-the-shoulder green dress. The future Queen rented the gown from HURR, perhaps a nod to the importance of sustainable fashion at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony which was held at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library.

She teamed the look with an emerald and diamond choker, which was previously worn by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. The bedazzling necklace, which was given to Princess Diana by the Queen is thought to be worth more than $15 million. Kate also added a sparkling pair of gold heels to round out her look and wore her hair down in long, Old Hollywood glamour waves.

For his part, Prince William suited up in a navy velvet tuxedo jacket and slacks, which he has previously worn to other events including the Royal Variety Performance in 2021. He also clearly understood the assignment with the upcycled fashion!

Kate and Will have had a whirlwind week in Boston, visiting with foreign dignitaries, attending charity events and also enjoying a Boston Celtics game!

Check out all the fun they’ve had in the pics below!

