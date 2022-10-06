Princess Kate Middleton Dodges Heckler During Walkabout In Northern Ireland

Princess Kate Middleton swiftly dodged a heckler while doing a walkabout with her husband, Prince William, In Northern Ireland on Thursday.

While greeting well-wishers outside of Carrickfergus Castle, the Princess of Wales shook hands with a woman who was recording on her phone.

“Nice to meet you, but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country,” the woman seemed to say to the British royal.

Kate didn’t appear too frazzled by the awkward encounter as the woman added, “Ireland belongs to the Irish.”

The 40-year-old smiled politely and continued to meet more people who were waiting to speak with her.

When meeting members of the public on her visit to Northern Ireland, the Princess of Wales was challenged by a woman who suggested Kate was not in her own country pic.twitter.com/XtaIXFrn96 — PA Media (@PA) October 6, 2022

In the 1920s a controversial act was passed that split Ireland into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. During that time the northern part of the country remained part of the U.K., along with Wales and Scotland, and caused a rift between residents.

“It is a sad and regrettable reality that through history our islands have experienced more than their fair share of heartache, turbulence and loss … with the benefit of historical hindsight we can all see things which we wish had been done differently, or not at all,” Queen Elizabeth said of the conflict at a 2011 state banquet in Dublin in, according to The Guardian.

As part of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall’s visit to Northern Ireland, the royal pair met with various community organizations that support those in need.

William and Kate started their day at PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland. The organization helps those at risk of suicide and self-harm.

Along with volunteers, the mom and dad of three helped pack up “Little Boxes of Hope” care packages for the charity, which will be given to children following their time with the non-profit.

“Counsellors, volunteers and brilliant Boxes of Hope which help @PipsCharity’s service users to practice good mental health are at the centre of this truly inspiring charity in Belfast,” The duo wrote on Instagram.