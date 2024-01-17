Princess Kate Middleton Hospitalized For Up To 2 Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

The Princess of Wales is on the mend.

Kate Middleton, 42, has undergone a planned abdominal surgery and will remain hospitalized for up to two weeks, Access Hollywood confirms. According to a statement from Kensington Palace on Jan. 17, the procedure was successful and the mom of three will continue healing at home upon her release.

In addition, the princess is following her doctors’ advice to postpone public duties and isn’t expected to resume royal engagements until after Easter.

Further details were not immediately available, but NBC News reports that the surgery was not related to cancer.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement continued. “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

The statement went on to note that the future queen consort “wishes to apologise” for those concerned about her well-being, adding that she “looks forward to reinstating as many” official appointments “as possible, as soon as possible.”

Kate’s husband, Prince William, is also said to be stepping back from duties to focus on his wife and their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The princess’ last royal outing was for the family’s annual Christmas walk to church at Sandringham.