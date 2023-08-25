Princess Kate Middleton Personally Thanks Kitchen Staff After Gala Dinner In Resurfaced Video

Kate Middleton never fails to set the royal standard!

The Princess of Wales, 41, took time to personally greet the kitchen staff at a 2019 gala dinner, thanking each cook who had a hand in prepping the evening’s meal. Footage from the event resurfaced on TikTok in recent weeks and fans loved getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the future monarch’s signature etiquette, praising Kate in the comment section for her attention to others.

The event, held at London’s Spring restaurant, was in honor of Addiction Awareness Week on behalf of Action on Addiction, a royal patronage reportedly close to Kate’s heart. The charity’s clients reportedly worked as kitchen apprentices for the night and the now-viral throwback clip shows Kate leaning over the chef’s counter to shaking the hands of multiple smiling workers.

The mom of three is known for demonstrating her own culinary prowess, especially alongside her and Prince William’s kids!

Last year, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis teamed up with their mom to bake cupcakes for a party in Cardiff, Wales, celebrating the now-late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee that June.

Video shared to Kate and William’s official Instagram page shows the youngsters cracking eggs and sifting flour before getting to enjoy the best part of the cooking process – the taste test!