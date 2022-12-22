Princess Kate Middleton Receives New Title From King Charles That Previously Belonged To Prince William

Princess Kate Middleton has a new title!

King Charles III officially named his daughter-in-law as the new honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards. For the Princess of Wales, the title is a fitting one, as she has been honoring these guards on most St. Patrick’s Day celebrations since she married into the Royal Family in 2011.

Kate and William were able to attend their first in-person St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations this year since the start of the pandemic back in 2020. Kate was fitting dressed for the occasion in a dark green ensemble.

The former owner of this title? None other than Princess Kate’s husband, Prince William! William was given the title by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in 2011, just two months before Kate and William’s wedding, during which William wore the red Irish Guards officer uniform for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Kate isn’t the only member of the Royal Family to receive a new title in recent months.

Prince William was announced as Colonel of the Welsh Guards by King Charles shortly after the Queen’s passing in September. The role fits nicely with William’s new title – Prince of Wales.

Queen Camilla was also confirmed by her husband as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. Prince Andrew had previously held this title before his late mother the Queen stripped him of his official duties of senior member of the royal family following the public scandal surrounding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Buckingham Palace also announced that the first public celebration of King Charles’ birthday, known officially as Trooping the Colour, will take place on June 17, 2023, six weeks after his coronation in May.

King Charles’ birthday is actually in November, but like many royals before him, he will celebrate in June for what is a practical reason – better weather.

This tradition is believed to have begun in the mid-1700s during the reign of King George II who was born in October. The Trooping of the Colour is a huge, televised, outdoor parade, so nice weather is a must!