Princess Raiyah Of Jordan Ties The Knot In First Royal Wedding Since Pandemic

Another royal is off the market! Jordan’s Princess Raiyah bint Al-Hussein married beau Ned Donovan on Tuesday and took to Twitter to share the happy news.

Thank you all for your kind messages on our wedding!While it was originally planned for April in Jordan, the pandemic derailed those plans and it was safer for my husband’s family to hold it in the UK. God willing we look forward to celebrating in Jordan once the situation allows pic.twitter.com/moCMSOxZxp — Raiyah bint Al-Hussein (@RaiyahHKJ) July 7, 2020

“Thank you all for your kind messages on our wedding! While it was originally planned for April in Jordan, the pandemic derailed those plans and it was safer for my husband’s family to hold it in the UK. God willing we look forward to celebrating in Jordan once the situation allows,” the happy bride captioned two photos of the small event.

Princess Raiyah’s mother, Queen Noor, was also pictured in attendance at the ceremony.

The royal and her new husband were reportedly engaged back in October 2019. Donovan is a British journalist and grandson of the celebrated children’s author Roald Dahl.

The happy occasion marks the first royal couple to get married amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Like Raiyah, Princess Beatrice of York was set to wed earlier this year, but was forced to delay her nuptials.

Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi had planned to marry at St. James Palace on May 29 with Queen Elizabeth II giving a private reception for the couple in the Buckingham Palace gardens.

A spokesman from Buckingham Palace relayed the news in a statement which read, “Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances . . . They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people. Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place.”

Other famous couples like Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have also put their weddings on hold due to the ongoing health crisis. Still more stars have opted for more intimate ceremonies instead of their planned celebrations.

Congratulations to Raiyah and Ned!