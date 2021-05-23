Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Look BEYOND Loved Up At 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have that look of love! The duo stepped out for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, which Nick was hosting, and looked more loved up than ever.

Nick rocked a bright green suit for his red carpet appearance as host, while Priyanka opted for an eye-catching, sheer gold number, complete with a bodysuit and a bold gold belt.

The two made a hot-to-trot pair – and they weren’t shy about showing their love. Priyanka and Nick shared a sweet embrace on the carpet, looking deeply into each other’s eyes.

Their first time posing together was at the 2017 Met Gala when they were just friends. But the sparks were flying. Nick recently told Access Hollywood about that special night.

It’s fun to see the stunning duo out on the red carpet again!

“There was a simmer, but it wasn’t boiling yet, I’ll say,” Nick told Kit Hoover after she admitted that she felt the heat between the two, even though they were just friends back then. “It was, you know, about a year after that that we kind of looked at each other and went, ‘What are we doing? We should give this a real try.’ But yeah, that was a moment. We have that framed just outside our bedroom. You know, it’s our little first date kind of moment – weirdly that it was on a red carpet.”

Nick also gave Kit an update on how he’s feeling after cracking a rib during a bike accident over the weekend and said Priyanka thinks he “tries to be way too tough” while healing from his injury.