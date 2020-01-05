Priyanka Chopra Joining Husband Nick Jonas As Presenter For 2020 Golden Globes – See The Full List!

Surprise! Priyanka Chopra will be making her first major appearance of the year at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The Globes announced that “The Sky Is Pink” actress would take the stage as a presenter, hours before the show began.

“One more late addition! @priyankachopra will be presenting tonight at the #GoldenGlobes! Watch live TONIGHT to see all of the presenters we’ve announced,” the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Instagram post read.

Priyanka will be among dozens of A-listers – including Jennifer Aniston, Daniel Craig, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas – who will be giving out the night’s big awards.

Last night, Priyanka and Nick attended a pre-Globes bash celebrating the beginning of the 2020 Awards Season thrown by Vanity Fair, Amazon Studios and Audi. She dazzled in a statement earrings, a black pussy bow blouse and a bold sequined skirt, while the Jonas Brothers singer wore a plum blazer with a floral brooch.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and More Stars Dazzle At Golden Globes Pre-Parties: See The Looks! View Gallery

Check out a full list of the Globes’ presenters below:

Tim Allen

Jennifer Aniston

Ana de Armas

Christian Bale

Antonio Banderas

Jason Bateman

Cate Blanchett

Matt Bomer

Pierce Brosnan

Priyanka Chopra

Glenn Close

Daniel Craig

Ted Danson

Leonardo DiCaprio

Ansel Elgort

Chris Evans

Dakota Fanning

Will Ferrell

Lauren Graham

Tiffany Haddish

Kit Harington

Salma Hayek

Scarlett Johansson

Elton John

Nick Jonas

Harvey Keitel

Zoe Kravitz

Rami Malek

Jennifer Lopez

Kate McKinnon

Helen Mirren

Jason Momoa

Gwyneth Paltrow

Brad Pitt

Amy Poehler

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Margot Robbie

Paul Rudd

Wesley Snipes

Octavia Spencer

Bernie Taupin

Charlize Theron

Sofia Vergara

Kerry Washington

Naomi Watts

Rachel Weisz

Reese Witherspoon