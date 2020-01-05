Priyanka Chopra Joining Husband Nick Jonas As Presenter For 2020 Golden Globes – See The Full List!

Surprise! Priyanka Chopra will be making her first major appearance of the year at the 2020 Golden Globes.
The Globes announced that “The Sky Is Pink” actress would take the stage as a presenter, hours before the show began.
“One more late addition! @priyankachopra will be presenting tonight at the #GoldenGlobes! Watch live TONIGHT to see all of the presenters we’ve announced,” the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Instagram post read.
Priyanka will be among dozens of A-listers – including Jennifer Aniston, Daniel Craig, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas – who will be giving out the night’s big awards.
Last night, Priyanka and Nick attended a pre-Globes bash celebrating the beginning of the 2020 Awards Season thrown by Vanity Fair, Amazon Studios and Audi. She dazzled in a statement earrings, a black pussy bow blouse and a bold sequined skirt, while the Jonas Brothers singer wore a plum blazer with a floral brooch.
Check out a full list of the Globes’ presenters below:
Tim Allen
Jennifer Aniston
Ana de Armas
Christian Bale
Antonio Banderas
Jason Bateman
Cate Blanchett
Matt Bomer
Pierce Brosnan
Priyanka Chopra
Glenn Close
Daniel Craig
Ted Danson
Leonardo DiCaprio
Ansel Elgort
Chris Evans
Dakota Fanning
Will Ferrell
Lauren Graham
Tiffany Haddish
Kit Harington
Salma Hayek
Scarlett Johansson
Elton John
Nick Jonas
Harvey Keitel
Zoe Kravitz
Rami Malek
Jennifer Lopez
Kate McKinnon
Helen Mirren
Jason Momoa
Gwyneth Paltrow
Brad Pitt
Amy Poehler
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Margot Robbie
Paul Rudd
Wesley Snipes
Octavia Spencer
Bernie Taupin
Charlize Theron
Sofia Vergara
Kerry Washington
Naomi Watts
Rachel Weisz
Reese Witherspoon