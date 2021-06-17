Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Megan Rapinoe Join Victoria’s Secret As Spokeswomen

Say goodbye to the Victoria’s Secret Angels and hello to a new wave of spokeswomen!

The lingerie brand announced on Wednesday that seven women would be named the VS Collective. The group of women include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, South Sudanese refugee and model Adut Akech, Chinese freestyle skier Eileen Gu, photographer and founder of #Girlgaze, Amanda de Cadent. Adding to their roster is model and inclusivity advocate Paloma Elsesser and Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampaio.

But the VS Collective won’t be strutting or posing in lingerie. They will be involved in new projects introduced next Spring and will be focused on marketing materials and podcasts.

The brand faced years of criticism for having non-realistic imagery of women’s bodies in their campaigns, ads and marketing.

“When the world was changing, we were too slow to respond,” Martin Waters, the chief executive of the brand told the New York Times. “We needed to stop being about what men want and to be about what women want.”

Megan said that Victoria’s Secret previous messaging was harmful, she told the Times, “patriarchal, sexist, viewing not just what it meant to be sexy but what the clothes were trying to accomplish through a male lens and through what men desired. And it was very much marketed toward younger women.”

