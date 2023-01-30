Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Welcome Third Child (Report)

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine’s family just got bigger!

A source told People that the couple welcomed their third baby together. The pair has not shared further details about their new bundle of joy, including the birthdate or name.

Access Hollywood has reached out to the couple for comment.

The Maroon 5 frontman and former Victoria’s Secret model are already parents to six-year-old Dusty Rose and four-year-old Gio Grace.

The 34-year-old model announced she was pregnant in September when she shared a window selfie of her baby bump in a colorful T-shirt and drawstring pants.

Just weeks after their pregnancy news, Adam was hit with cheating allegations. Social media model Sumner Stroh went viral on TikTok claiming she had had an affair with him and alleged he had asked her to name his and Behati’s baby “Sumner.”

After her claims surfaced, Adam shared a statement on social media that read in part, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in any kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He added, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

-Emely Navarro