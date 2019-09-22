Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Message For Sister-In-Law Sophie Turner For The Emmys

The love is strong between Priyanka Chopra and sister-in-law Sophie Turner ahead of the Emmys.

Priyanka shared a sweet message on her Instagram stories wishing Sophie good luck ahead of the big awards show.

Paired with two photos of Sophie from the beginning of the show’s 8 seasons along with one from the end, Priyanka wrote, “Good luck to our girl tonight. @SophieT our #Emmys nominee.”



Sophie is nominated for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series competing against her “Game of Thrones” co-stars, Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, and Maisie Williams. Also nominated in the category is Fiona Shaw for “Killing Eve” and Julia Garner for her role in “Ozark.”

Sophie, who starred as Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones” which nabbed 32 Emmy nominations is set to break history. The show has already won 10 awards at the Creative Arts Emmys and needs just two more in order to tie the record for the most Emmys won by a single season of any show.