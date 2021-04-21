Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Photo With Nick Jonas: ‘Miss You So Much’

Priyanka Chopra is sharing her love for her husband, Nick Jonas.

The “Quantico” alum took to Instagram to share a sweet and intimate photo with the Jonas Brother, captioning it “Miss you so much my ❤️.”

The “Unfinished” author is currently in the UK filming “Citadel,” while her reality show coach husband is, seemingly, back in LA to film “The Voice.”

Distance must really make the heart grow stronger for Priyanka, who tagged the location of her romantic snap with her love, “The Place Where Time Stands Still.”

Nick, it seems, feels the same way about his wife.

In March, the “Spaceman” singer opened up to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about his marriage, describing the “unimaginable peace” he feels with Priyanka.

“I think that being friends first really helped. There was a built-in trust because we knew each other first as friends and you’ve got to be best friends with your person for, I think, to work. And so that was a major factor. And then also once we really gave it a real shot it was a no-brainer. It was just like, oh. I have said this before, but I describe it as there just being an unimaginable peace that surrounded me and the whole situation that just kind of let me know it was the right thing,” he shared.

The pair, who have been married since 2018, recently packed on the PDA at the BAFTA awards, where Priyanka was a presenter.

Although they may currently be oceans apart, the couple has been on the same page about their future. Priyanka and Nick have previously said they do want to become parents one day.

