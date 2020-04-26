Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Blue Indian Sari With Nick Jonas By Her Side

Priyanka Chopra is not letting a nationwide quarantine stop her from playing dress-up.

The 37-year-old actress posted a sweet Instagram picture in a bold blue, floral sari (or “saree”) with hubby Nick Jonas by her side. She captioned the photo, “Felt like wearing a saree. So I did…at home. Miss everyone.”

Chopra has been very active in the COVID-19 relief efforts. She recently lent her voice and support for Lady Gaga and Global Citizen’s “One World: Together At Home” special, which raised over $120 million. She also teamed up with JBL to provide headphones for students in Los Angeles, explaining that “Youth empowerment and success in education have been two causes so close to my heart, always.”

And when you have a musician for a husband, creating your own #SafeHands challenge song is a walk in the park. “The Sky Is Pink” posted a video of her washing her hands for 20 seconds to the tune of an original Nick Jonas creation.