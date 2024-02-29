Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Sports Bra & Workout Shorts In New Mirror Selfie: ‘Back To Work’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in her “back to work era”!

The “Love Again” actress snapped a new mirror selfie on Feb. 28 with the caption, “It’s giving.. finally going back to work energy 🤪” served with a side of straight face!

Pri, 41, took to her Instagram story to show off her curves fitted in a dark gray matching set. With pulled-back hair and a seemingly make-up-free face, she looks ready to take on her next endeavor.

Recently, the “Quantico” actress has been flexing her “working mom muscles.” On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram to post about a new documentary called “To Kill a Tiger” that she will be executive producing.

The trailer details the story of a father fighting for justice for his 13-year-old daughter, who was a victim of sexual assault. The “Citadel” star captioned the post, “Trailer. Truly remarkable 🙏🏽🥹.”

In a separate Instagram post, the actress took a moment to reflect on her own journey as a mother.

The then-and-now photos show Priyanka’s daughter, Malti Marie, whom she shares with Nick Jonas.

In the first adorable photo, the mom and daughter duo snuggled up for a super cozy selfie. The second shared photo is a sweet shot of a then-newborn Malti’s tiny hand placed on her mother’s face.

“Time really flies. 😇🙏🏽🥹 starting the week right. #mondaymusings #nostalgia,” she captioned the post.

The Jonas’ welcomed their bundle of joy via surrogate in January of 2022. After their daughter’s extended time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), Priyanka spent her first Mother’s Day with her family unit complete.