‘Property Brothers’ Jonathan and Drew Scott Are Getting Another HGTV Series

The “Property Brothers” are taking over HGTV with yet another series!

In “Property Brothers: Forever Home,” brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott will focus on couples who are already settled into a house, but need a little extra help to make it their “forever home.”

Utilizing their expertise, the twins will perform a complete makeover of each house to suit the needs and wishes of the families.

The episodes will follow along as Jonathan and Drew take couples on tours of renovated homes nearby to discuss features and design elements that they do and do not like.

Drew will then show the homeowners a 3D virtual animation showcasing the different ways their house could be redesigned to become the home of their dreams.

“Property Brothers: Forever Home” is just one of the many series that has been produced by the Scott twins including “Brother Vs. Brother,” “Property Brothers: At Home,” and “Property Brothers Take New Orleans.”

The series is set to premiere Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 9 PM ET on HGTV.

