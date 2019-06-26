‘Pulp Fiction’ Star Breaks Up Two Women In Bloody Brawl On NYC Street

When two unidentified women got into a vicious fight on a New York City street, an unlikely person stepped in to put the violence to an end.

Bystanders were surprised to see “Pulp Fiction” star Peter Greene insert himself into the brawl and successfully keep it from escalating.

Rapper R.A. the Rugged Man, who captured the incident on camera, tells Access that one of the women involved had been fighting with another person five minutes before Peter ultimately arrived on the scene.

“I saw the same woman in red and white was fighting another girl, and it got broken up,” he recalled.

R.A. says he temporarily left the scene to buy some tea, but when he’d returned minutes later, the woman in red “was up the street still trying to fight everyone and spitting at people.” She eventually sparked a second brawl with a woman in a neon shirt and khaki pants.

As the brawl played out, the rapper claims nearby traffic officers “just sat there.”

“Then Peter Greene showed up and was upset, because he saw two women fighting and no one was breaking it up,” he added.

“Stop fighting! Stop fighting!” Peter shouted as he wheeled his bike over to the women and pulled them apart in seconds.

“Stop it! This is not necessary! Stop!” he added, positioning himself between the women.

Peter then appeared to direct his attention to the traffic officers and scold them for not getting involved.

“What’s the matter with you?” he said. “You let them fight? You’re a grown man, what the f*** is wrong with you? … Stop the fight between two women.”

The actor then walked away from the incident, as did each of the women involved.

Peter is best known for his iconic role as Zed in “Pulp Fiction,” as well as his portrayal of Dorian in Jim Carrey’s “The Mask.”

Access has reached out to Peter’s rep for comment.