Coronavirus Cancelled Or Delayed Events In Sports, Hollywood And Around The World

More and more industries are being impacted by the spread of coronavirus as the World Health Organization officially declared the disease a pandemic on Wednesday. This week alone has seen scores of high-profile festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach cancelled; across the pond, the entire country of Italy is on mandatory lockdown.

Musical acts across the world have been either cancelled or postponed, with artists from Miley Cyrus to BTS issuing apologetic statements to their fans.

Wednesday night, a set of late-night shows announced they would be filming without live audiences due to health concerns, joining a number of daytime programs that had already made the move.

Here is how the spread of COVID-19 is impacting some of the biggest industries worldwide:

Festivals

Coachella and Stagecoach 2020 were postponed until this coming fall.

EDM festival Tomorrowland was cancelled in France.

Ultra Music Festival’s flagship show in Miami was cancelled in early March, as was its Middle Eastern edition in Abu Dhabi.

SXSW was effectively cancelled last Friday after Austin Mayor Scott Adler declared a state of emergency.

Music

U.K.-based rapper Stormzy announced that he would be postponing his Asian tour dates due to the spread of the virus on Feb. 13.

BTS cancelled a series of performances scheduled for Korea this coming April.

Avril Lavigne was forced to cancel dates across Europe and Asia due to advisories from respective governments.

Miley Cyrus announced on Twitter on Monday that she was forced to cancel The World Tour Brushfire Relief Concert over health concerns.

Madonna’s Madame X Tour was cancelled in France after the government implemented new restrictions on public gatherings.

Pearl Jam released a lengthy statement on Facebook this Monday announcing that they would have to postpone the first leg of their North American tour

Grammy-winning artist Ciara announced that she will postpone her upcoming performances out of an abundance of caution.

Green Day cancelled scheduled tour dates in Asia due to the spread of coronavirus.

Queen and Adam Lambert notified fans that their scheduled show in Paris had been postponed due to new government health guidelines.

Louis Tomlinson tweeted to his fans that his March shows in Milan would have to be postponed.

Cher cancelled a concert scheduled for Thursday in Oklahoma City, tweeting that she “couldn’t in good conscience play.”

Movies

“No Time To Die,” the new James Bond Movie will be released in November instead of this April, according to its

producers.

“Peter Rabbit 2” release will be pushed from April to August, Sony confirmed to Deadline.

“Mission: Impossible” production of the new movie was halted out of “an abundance of caution,” a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus while filming an as-yet-untitled Elvis Presley film in Australia.

“A Quiet Place Part II” release is being postponed until a later date, director John Krasinski announced on Instagram this Thursday.

Sports

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, ultimately causing the NBA to suspend its season.

Professional soccer player Daniele Rugani, a defender on the Italian team Juventus, tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

All World Cup qualifying games scheduled to take place in Asia were postponed until the fall.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that all upcoming basketball tournaments will be played without fans.

The Seattle Mariners will have to delay or change their first home games, as the city banned large group events through the end of March.

TV Shows

“Riverdale” production was halted after a member of the crew reportedly came into contact with a person with coronavirus.

“Survivor” would be delayed due to health concerns over the disease, CBS announced.

“The Amazing Race” is delaying production on the competition series over coronavirus, CBS announced.

These New York-based shows announced they will tape without a live studio audience:

“TODAY”

“TODAY with Hoda & Jenna & Friends”

“The Wendy Williams Show”

“The View”

“Live With Kelly And Ryan”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”

These Los Angeles-based shows announced they will tape without a live studio audience:

“Jeopardy!”

“Wheel of Fortune”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Events And Attractions

Shanghai Disney Resort and Shanghai Disneyland were among the first attractions to announce their closure due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Louvre Museum temporarily closed its doors due to a feared outbreak, but has since reopened.

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will remain closed through April, according to its operator Oriental Land.

Universal Studios Japan will be closed through March 22 at the earliest, according to a post on its website.

New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade was postponed on Wednesday for the first time in 258 years.

RuPaul’s “DragCon” Los Angeles was cancelled earlier this week, according to a statement.

Nickelodeon’s 2020 Kid’s Choice Awards, which were scheduled to be held on March 22, was postponed until a still-unannounced date.