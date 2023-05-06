Queen Camilla Officially Crowned At Coronation

Queen Consort Camilla has officially been crowned queen of the United Kingdom.

Camilla was crowned with the Queen Mary Crown, which was recently reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, according to Buckingham Palace.

This was the first time in history an existing crown was being used for the coronation of a consort.

Moments before Queen Camilla’s crowning, her husband, King Charles III, was crowned monarch of the United Kingdom.

The coronation of the royal, 74, in Westminster Abbey comes almost eight months after he ascended the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8.

King Charles became the 40th monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in a tradition dating back to 1066.

His wife, Camilla, previously known as the queen consort, has also changed titles as she will now officially be referred to as Queen Camilla.

According to NBC News, gun salutes from military bases across the country and on His Majesty’s ships at sea sounded as he was crowned.

King Charles was crowned with St. Edward’s Crown, a crown that was made in 1661 and weighs five pounds.