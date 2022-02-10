Queen Elizabeth Being Monitored After Prince Charles’ COVID-19 Diagnosis (REPORTS)

Queen Elizabeth is being monitored.

Shortly after it was announced that the monarch’s son, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19, a royal source confirmed to PEOPLE that the 95-year-old is being monitored for symptoms.

The source noted that the Queen is not currently displaying any symptoms of the virus, but the possibility of the royal also testing positive is a concern since she recently met with her son.

Before Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19, he visited Windsor Castle, where the Queen is currently living, on Tuesday. The 73-year-old is now self-isolating.

This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating. HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible. — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 10, 2022

Clarence House shared the news of Charles’ diagnosis in a Tweet on Thursday, writing, “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating. HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Prince Charles first tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. In February 2021, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. In December, the future king confirmed that the two had both received their booster shots.