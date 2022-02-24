Queen Elizabeth Cancels More Virtual Meetings Amid Covid-19 Battle  

Queen Elizabeth has postponed more of her scheduled virtual meetings while she continues to battle Covid-19.

“The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told People on Thursday.

Frequent updates will not be provided regarding the Queen’s health, but her wellness is reportedly being monitored.

“Her Majesty is continuing with light duties. No other engagements are scheduled for this week,” the spokesperson said.

The move to cancel additional meetings comes after the monarch tested positive for Covid on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the palace revealed that she would delay her first round of scheduled virtual meetings.

“As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement to the publication.

Although the 95-year-old has suspended recent virtual meetings, she did hold her weekly audience with British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, over the phone from Windsor Castle on Wednesday. The Queen usually holds an audience with the Prime Minister every week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall battled coronavirus shortly before the monarch received her diagnosis. The Queen last met with Prince Charles on Feb. 8, just two days before he tested positive.