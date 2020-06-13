Queen Elizabeth Celebrates 94th Birthday With Socially Distant Ceremony Amid Pandemic

Happy Birthday to Queen Elizabeth! The monarch is celebrating her 94th birthday on June 13, and was honored with a toned-down ceremony at Windsor Castle amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal Family official Twitter account shared images and video of the Queen being honored by the Welsh Guards during the festivities.

The Queen enjoying today’s military ceremony at Windsor Castle, held to mark Her Majesty’s Official Birthday. 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZABtAZxUWN — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 13, 2020

“The Queen enjoying today’s military ceremony at Windsor Castle, held to mark Her Majesty’s Official Birthday,” one tweet read.

And the Queen was all smiles in a bright teal outfit designed by Stewart Parvin and matching hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan. The Queen watched as the soldiers also maintained social-distancing guidelines during the “turning out” ceremony.

Earlier in the month, a spokesperson for the Queen confirmed that most major plans for Her Majesty’s birthday had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, including a military parade near Buckingham Palace. Instead, the Queen stood in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle to watch the adjusted ceremony.

And Queen Elizabeth isn’t the only royal to celebrate an important birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic—in fact, her husband Prince Philip turned 99 on June 9!

To mark the royal’s major milestone, Buckingham Palace just released a rare portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh smiling alongside his wife Queen Elizabeth. The photo was taken early June in Windsor Castle, which is where Prince Philip and his wife of seven decades have staying amid the pandemic.