Queen Elizabeth Helped Design Her Own Hearse Ahead Of Her Death

After lying in state in Westminster Hall since last week, Queen Elizabeth’s coffin made the journey to bring her to her final resting place at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The coffin traveled to Windsor in a hearse that the Queen helped design herself.

The Royal household and Jaguar Land Rover used input from the Queen before her death to help design the State Hearse. Specifically, it was designed with larger windows that would allow members of the public to have a clearer view of the Queen’s coffin.

The hearse features the Queen’s personal Royal Cypher and is finished in Royal Claret, the same color of all official royal and state vehicles used by Members of the Royal Family while on official duties.

The hearse was first used to transport the Queen and her coffin to Buckingham Palace last Tuesday after the Queen passed on September 8 in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Queen’s coffin was then moved to Westminster Hall in London, where thousands of mourners waited in line for hours for their chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. David Beckham was among them and reportedly waited 13 hours for his chance to honor Queen Elizabeth.

The coffin was transported via gun carriage to Westminster Abbey early Monday morning for the State Funeral.

The coffin was draped in the Royal Standard, on top of which was laid the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre, as well as a wreath of flowers reportedly chosen by King Charles. The wreath was cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, and included rosemary for remembrance and myrtle, the symbol of a happy marriage. The myrtle was cut from a sprig that was in the Queen’s wedding bouquet in 1947.

More than 2000 people attended the Queen’s funeral, including diplomats and world leaders, not to mention the thousands who watched via television.

The State Hearse was again used to transport the Queen’s coffin to St. George’s Chapel, where Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest next to her husband of 73 years, Prince Phillip, in addition to other late members of her family – her father King George VI, her mother Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret.

Thousands again took to the streets to line the roads that bore the Queen to her final resting place, looking to pay tribute to the longest-reigning monarch in the United Kingdom’s history.