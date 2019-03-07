Queen Elizabeth II Posts A Never-Before-Seen Letter On Her Instagram

Her Majesty the Queen posting an Instagram?! Yeah, that just happened!

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II visited the Science Museum in London where she posted a never-before-seen letter written to her great-great grandfather on The Royal Family’s official Instagram account.

READ: The Royal Family Just Set Some Intense Social Media Guidelines To Combat Internet Trolls

“Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great grandfather Prince Albert,” she captioned the photo of the letter written by computer pioneer, Charles Babbage.

“In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the ‘Analytical Engine’ upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron.”

“I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post,” she said.

The Queen then signed her name “Elizabeth R.” at the end of the caption to signify her first original post!

The Royal Family account caught the cute moment her Majesty posted her very first Instagram on video!

She removed her black glove and hit send to throw the letter up on the ‘Gram while a crowd sweetly cheered.

Who says a Queen can’t learn new tricks — even at 92?

WATCH: An 8-Year-Old Girl Stumped Kate Middleton With This Adorable Question About The Queen