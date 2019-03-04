The Royal Family Just Set Some Intense Social Media Guidelines To Combat Internet Trolls

The royal family is drawing a hard line for trolls on social media.
In an effort to create a “safe environment” on their social media accounts, the royals have released a list of guidelines for fans that interact with them on Twitter and Instagram.
Today we have published guidelines for interacting with The @RoyalFamily, @ClarenceHouse and Kensington Palace social media channels. Read in full here: https://t.co/1qdvEoDktd
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 4, 2019
The new rules ask that followers show “courtesy, kindness, and respect” to the members in their social media communities and set a strict list of standards that are expected to be upheld in the comment section.
Comments may not:
- “Contain spam, be defamatory of any person, deceive others, be obscene, offensive, threatening, abusive, hateful, inflammatory, or promote sexually explicit material or violence.”
- “Promote discrimination based on race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation, or age.”
- “Breach any of the terms of any of the social media platforms themselves.”
- “Be off-topic, irrelevant or unintelligible.”
- “Contain any advertising or promote any services.”
And if you break any of these rules? The royals say they reserve the right to “hide or delete comments made on [their] channels, as well as block users who do not follow these guidelines.”
Taking it a step further, any comments that the royal family deem appropriate will be sent to “law enforcement authorities for investigation.”
That’s one way to rid the world of haters!
