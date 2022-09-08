Queen Elizabeth Remembered By Elton John, Jennifer Garner & More Celebrities

Queen Elizabeth, who was the United Kingdom’s monarch for more than seven decades, died on Thursday, at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace announced the sad news of her passing in an Instagram post.

Now, celebrities and leaders from around the world are reacting to the heartbreaking news.

Elton John shared a moving post on Twitter on Thursday, expressing his sadness over the news.

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” he tweeted. “She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Victoria Beckham also shared her condolences on Twitter.

“Today is a very sad day for the entire world,” she wrote.”I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this time.”

Ozzy Osbourne also shared his condolences on Twitter, expressing how shaken he was by her passing..

“I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II,” he tweeted.

J.K. Rowling also penned a moving tribute to the late queen on Twitter.

“Some may find the outpouring of British shock and grief at this moment quaint or odd, but millions felt affection and respect for the woman who uncomplainingly filled her constitutional role for seventy years,” she wrote. “Most British people have never known another monarch, so she’s been a thread winding through all our lives. She did her duty by the country right up until her dying hours, and became an enduring, positive symbol of Britain all over the world. She’s earned her rest. #TheQueen”

