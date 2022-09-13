Queen Elizabeth Returns To Buckingham Palace In London For The Final Time

Queen Elizabeth has returned to Buckingham Palace for the final time.

The late monarch’s coffin was flown from Scotland to England on Tuesday as the 10-days of mourning period continues.

King Charles III, The Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince Harry and their wives, Princess Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, were reportedly there to receive Her Majesty.

Mourners lined the streets leading up to the palace to pay their respects as rain fell in London.

Queen Elizabeth’s casket arrived at RAF Northolt on Tuesday evening, after spending 24 hours at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh where thousands visited to pay tribute to the sovereign.

The 72-year-old made history on Monday as the first woman to participate in the Vigil of the Princes with her brothers when they watched over their mother’s coffin as well-wishers came to share their condolences.

Princess Anne has been by her mother’s side since her death last Thursday, and accompanied the casket on its journey from Scotland to London.

“I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting,” The Princess Royal wrote in a moving tribute on The Royal Family’s Instagram account on Tuesday, “We will all share unique memories.”

She went on to thank those who have shared in their loss.

“We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted. I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch. To my mother, The Queen, thank you,” she concluded.

The Queen’s Coffin will rest in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace overnight.