Queen Elizabeth Returns To Work After Hospital Stay For ‘Preliminary Investigations’

Queen Elizabeth is back to some of her royal duties after staying for one night in the hospital for a “preliminary investigations.”

The 95-year-old royal met with audiences virtually from Windsor Castle on Tuesday seven days after being ordered by her doctors to rest.

The monarch spent Wednesday night in the hospital after abruptly canceling a planned visit to Northern Ireland.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday, sharing how Her Majesty is feeling and the timeline of her care. “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits,” the statement read.

The Palace previously confirmed Her Majesty’s decision to bow out of scheduled engagements, sharing with AP news on Wednesday that the 95-year-old, quote, “reluctantly” agreed to follow doctors’ advice to avoid traveling.

Specifics have yet to be made public, but according to the AP she was disappointed about not making the trip. Adding in a statement that Her Majesty hopes to return to the country soon, saying, quote, “The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.”

The latest news comes days after the royal was spotted using a cane twice in one week. First to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey earlier this month. Her daughter Princess Anne was spotted handing her the walking stick after the Queen stepped out of her limousine.

It’s believed to have been the first time the Queen has used a cane at a major public event, she was once photographed with a mobility device back in 2003 after undergoing knee surgery.

Two days later she used a cane once again for a visit to the Welsh Parliament to mark the governing body’s new session.

But just one week prior, the Royal was active when joining her youngest son Prince Edward to launch the Queen’s Baton Relay ahead of next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she passed on a baton to two-time Paralympic gold medalist Kadeena Cox.

