Queen Elizabeth’s Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of Queen Elizabeth’s death has been revealed.

On Thursday, a document was published by the National Records of Scotland which lists that the late monarch’s death was due to old age.

According to an expert from an entry in the Register of Deaths, Her Majesty died on September 8, 2022 at 3:10 PM at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

Her daughter, Princess Anne was listed as the informant on the document and according to the Daily Mail, they presume that just King Charles and Princes Anne were by their mother’s side when she died.



After lying in state at Westminster Hall, the United Kingdom and people from around the world mourned her death and celebrated her historoc 70 years on the throne. Her elaborate state funeral took place on September 19th with more than 2,000 people attending the Queen’s funeral, including diplomats and world leaders and millions who watched on television.



She was buried at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral included multiple moments and tributes to her wedding day to Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, marking a special celebration of their love through the years and their reunion in with their passings.

Attendees at Queen Elizabeth’s State Funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday sang one of the hymns sung at the late monarch’s wedding to Prince Philip. The Queen and Philip married at Westminster Abbey in 1947. He passed away at age 99 on April 9, 2021, before she died on September 8 at age 96.

The Funeral For Queen Elizabeth II “The Lord’s my shepherd, I’ll not want”, based on Psalm 23, was sung at both the Queen’s wedding and her funeral. Words to the hymn include, “Yea, though I walk through death’s dark vale, yet will I fear none ill; for thou art with me, and thy rod and staff me comfort still.”

The Queen’s coffin also had a special tribute to her love for Prince Philip. When the coffin emerged, it was draped in the Royal Standard, on which was laid the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre as well as a wreath of flowers chosen by King Charles III.