Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Has Special Nods To Her Wedding To Prince Philip And Their Enduring Love Story

True love was at the center of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Sept. 19. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral included multiple moments and tributes to her wedding day to Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, marking a special celebration of their love through the years and their reunion in with their passings.

Attendees at Queen Elizabeth’s State Funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday sang one of the hymns sung at the late monarch’s wedding to Prince Philip. The Queen and Philip married at Westminster Abbey in 1947. He passed away at age 99 on April 9, 2021, before she died on September 8 at age 96.

The Funeral For Queen Elizabeth II “The Lord’s my shepherd, I’ll not want”, based on Psalm 23, was sung at both the Queen’s wedding and her funeral. Words to the hymn include, “Yea, though I walk through death’s dark vale, yet will I fear none ill; for thou art with me, and thy rod and staff me comfort still.”

The Queen’s coffin also had a special tribute to her love for Prince Philip. When the coffin emerged, it was draped in the Royal Standard, on which was laid the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre as well as a wreath of flowers chosen by King Charles III.

The flowers in the wreath included foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Charles’ country home of Highgrove House. Among the clippings were myrtle, the symbol of a happy marriage, cut from a plant that was grown from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen’s wedding bouquet in 1947.

Following Prince Philip’s passing, Queen Elizabeth paid tribute to her husband in a message, noting that he was her “steady and her stay” and that his passing was a great personal loss for her, as well as the country. His own funeral, due to the pandemic, was more of a smaller family funeral held at Windsor.

The couple will both be laid to rest at Windsor Castle.

