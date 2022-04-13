‘Queer Eye’ Star Karamo Brown’s New Daytime Talk Show Sold In 90% Of U.S. Ahead Of Anticipated Debut

Karamo Brown is coming to a TV near you!

The “Queer Eye” star’s upcoming daytime talk show has sold in 90 percent of the U.S. for its Fall 2022 debut, Access Hollywood confirms.

According to a press release on Wednesday, “Karamo” will air in major markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami and more.

“Karamo” is produced and distributed by the same production team behind successful NBCU talk shows including “The Steve Wilkos Show,” “The Jerry Springer Show,” “Judge Jerry” and “Maury.”

Tracie Wilson, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News Executive Vice President, praised the media personality and author and explained in a statement why this new step in his career will be a can’t-miss event for audiences.

“Karamo has done an incredible job guest hosting ‘Maury’ many times over the past two seasons. Karamo is a true fan of the genre who will bring that passion, along with his unique skill set and life experiences to guide his guests through life’s dramatic crossroads and build a lasting connection with the daytime audience,” she said. “‘Karamo’ is the next generation of compelling relationship-based talk, with a truly special host and we are so happy to offer this show to our station partners across the country.”

Per the network, Karamo’s new show will feature a studio audience and “authentically address a wide range of topics including infidelity, race, parenting, and complex family dynamics” while utilizing “the best elements of daytime drama” alongside the host’s “unique personal journey and his innate ability of personal connection.”

In a statement of his own, the 41-year-old expressed excitement to launch the culmination of a childhood dream and years of hard work.

“Growing up, hosting a daytime talk show seemed unrealistic and unattainable, but it was my dream. I used to run home from school as a kid to watch this genre’s icons Sally, Donahue and Maury,” Karamo said. “My biggest goal is to help, and connect with, people from all walks of life. As a black, gay man of first-generation immigrants, opportunities for my goals seemed impossible so I want to thank everyone involved for believing in me and trusting me to explore all the highs and lows of life and celebrate with their audiences. We are all taking this journey together, so let’s start talking and growing.”

— Erin Biglow