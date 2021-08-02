‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France & Husband Rob Welcome First Child Together

Tan France and his husband, Rob, are officially dads!

The “Queer Eye” star announced the arrival of his son, Ismail France, on his Instagram account on Monday.

The couple welcomed their baby boy via surrogate on Saturday, July 10. Tan explained that his child was born seven weeks early and spent three weeks in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU).

“Give our son a warm welcome,” Tan captioned his Instagram post. “Ismail France, born July 10th. He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed. Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.”

The British fashion designer announced he and his husband were expecting their bundle of joy in April with a pic of him holding an ultrasound over his belly.

“So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!” Tan wrote. “No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer.”

Tan tied the knot with his husband, Rob, in 2007. Congrats to the pair and their new addition!

-Emely Navarro