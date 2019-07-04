‘Queer Eye’s’ Jonathan Van Ness & Antoni Porowski Spark Romance Rumors With Kissing Photo

Could this be the relationship of the century or the prank of the century?

Romance rumors started when ‘Queer Eye’s” Antoni Porowski shared a kissing photo with his co-star Jonathan Van Ness on the Fourth of July.

“I guess America’s birthday’s our anniversary, babe” he wrote next to a heart emoji.

The post sent fans spinning as they tried to figure out if the iconic duo was for real. For the most parts people couldn’t help but stan the ship!

“Idk if this is like a joke or like what but don’t f*cking play w my heart like this boys wtf is good plz get married,” one person wrote.

“YALL CANT PLAY WITH MY HEART LIKE THIS THANKS,” another person wrote.

“Y’all just gonna play me like a fiddle huh,” a third person wrote.

Others were convinced the post was a joke.

“This is a FACKING joke stop it you clowns,” one person commented.

“Claiming this to be a joke until I get further proof,” another added.

The post comes after JVN and his ex Wilco Froenan called it quits in December.

He seemingly confirmed the news sharing a shirtless selfie writing, “Hind sight is 20/20, Thank U Next.”

Do you ship Antoni and Jonathan together?!

— Stephanie Swaim