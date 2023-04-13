Tan France & Husband Rob Expecting Baby No 2: ‘Best Feeling Ever’

Tan France is taking on fatherhood for the second time!

The “Queer Eye” star and husband Rob are expecting another child. The proud parents announced the news on Thursday and Tan shared with People how excited they are to expand their family.

“We were over the moon,” the “Next in Fashion” co-host recalled of learning his and Rob’s surrogate is pregnant. “It was the best feeling ever. I mean, it felt almost as shocking as the first time. I was overjoyed, in tears, I couldn’t believe that it had finally happened again. It was just the most incredible feeling.”

Tan and Rob’s little one is due this summer and will join 21-month-old big brother Ismail, who they can’t wait to see bond with the new baby.

“We are so excited about Ismail having a sibling, but the most exciting part is that he will have somebody hopefully for the rest of his life that he gets to call his person,” Tan told the mag.

The dads are keeping further details including the baby’s sex under wraps for now, but Tan teased that they had a name picked out back when they were deciding what to call Ismail as well.

“I always knew these two names that I loved the most. And so thankfully, Rob loves them also,” the 39-year-old said. “We’re on track to call our baby this name.”

— Erin Biglow