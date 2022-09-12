Quinta Brunson Wins First Emmy Award for ‘Abbott Elementary’

Tonight, Quinta Brunson is taking home much more than an A+ report card.

The actress, writer, and producer just won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series for her show “Abbott Elementary”. An instant hit, this award comes as no surprise to fans of the ABC comedy.

The actress made sure to thank everyone who had a hand in her show: “My goodness I want to say thank you to ABC, to Disney, to Fox, and to Warner Brothers it takes that many people to make a television show I need to say thank you to Justin and Patrick, my co-show runners, for believing in a story from four years ago and thinking that it would make a good TV show.”

“I do want to thank Larry Wilmore for teaching me to write television as well as he did,” she goes on to say. “And in case I am not back up here again, I have to thank my mom, my dad, my brothers and sisters, […] my cousins, I’d be here forever if I tried to name my all cousins and uncles and aunts. I need to thank my wonderful husband because he is the most supportive man I have ever known, and my incredible cast and show for helping me to make this show and make the pilot.”

No one can know the future, but if we had to guess, Quinta will absolutely find herself on an awards stage again someday.