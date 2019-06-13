Rachael Leigh Cook & Daniel Gillies Split After Nearly 15 Years Of Marriage

Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies

It’s over for Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies.

After nearly 15 years of marriage, the “She’s All That” star and the “Vampire Diaries” alum announced their split in a joint statement posted to Rachael’s Instagram account on Thursday.

“With deep gratitude for every year we have spent together and the thousands of beautiful memories shared, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” the message read.

Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies attend Entertainment Weekly’s Annual Comic-Con Celebration at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 20, 2013 in San Diego, Calif.

“This decision isn’t one we have come to easily or lightly. We love and respect each other as parents, people and artists and look forward to maintaining the best parts of our relationship for many years to come,” the actors continued.

Rachael, 39, disabled the comments on her post and captioned it with a simple red heart emoji.

She and Daniel, 43, went on to request “discretion” as they navigate “this time of transition” as parents, and thanked those who have already shown “tremendous compassion and understanding.”

The former couple wed in August 2004 and share two children, 5-year-old daughter Charlotte and 4-year-old son Theodore.

Upon announcing Rachael’s second pregnancy in 2015, the pair was already in the throes of young parenthood and teased how ready they were – or weren’t – to welcome another baby so soon.

“We’re as happy as we were surprised by this wonderful news! We haven’t slept since 2013 and welcome advice from all parents who survived Two Under Two,” they joked to E! News at the time.

— Erin Biglow

