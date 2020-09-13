Rachael Ray Gives Glimpse At What’s Left Of Her Home Following Devastating House Fire

Rachael Ray is giving the public a glimpse at what is left of her family home.

The chef shared a preview clip of a segment that is set to air on “The Rachael Ray Show” on Monday, September 14, 2020, and it shows the devastating state her home is in after it caught fire in August.

“On Monday 9/14 — Rachael shares never-seen-before personal footage of the damage done to her home after a fire broke out last month. You don’t want to miss this emotional episode,” the caption reads.

The 52-year-old previously posted a statement about the fire, saying how much was lost.

“On August 9th, my house burned. 15 years of memories; 40 years of notebooks, drawings, thoughts, my life’s work… In the years that I lived here, I learned an awful lot. In the few weeks since it burned, I think I’ve learned even more. Today, we’re going to share what’s left of our home,” the post reads.

Her fans reacted in the comments, sharing their support for the star.

“I know how you feel. My house burnt to the ground 5 years ago and my life has never been the same. Insurance just doesn’t replace what you lose. Live in a one bedroom apt now. I don’t think people realize how much a fire can take from you. I am sorry you had to go through this,” one person said.

“Devastating but still so glad no one was physically injured,” another commented.

“I am truly sorry for your loss. Sending positive thoughts your way,” a third wrote.

— Stephanie Swaim