Rachel Bilson & Bill Hader Split 6 Months After Red Carpet Debut (Reports)

It’s over for Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader. The former “O.C.” star and the “Saturday Night Live” alum have parted ways after less than a year of dating, according to multiple reports.

People was first to publish the news on Friday, with sources telling the mag that the couple split “amicably.” Another insider shared with E! News that Rachel is “absolutely devastated” about the breakup.

As of Friday evening, the actress’ rep had not responded to Access Hollywood’s request for comment. A rep for Bill had no comment.

The stars were first linked late last year after being spotted on a coffee date in Bill’s hometown of Tulsa, Okla. They kept their romance mostly under the radar until January, when they made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and walked the red carpet hand-in-hand.

The following month, People reported that the actors were getting more serious and enjoyed a romantic getaway to the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach, Calif., over Valentine’s Day weekend.

Though their romance didn’t spark until relatively recently, Rachel and Bill’s history goes way back. The pair first met while working together on 2013’s “The To-Do List,” directed by the Emmy winner’s then-wife Maggie Carey, whom he divorced five years later. The pair share three daughters.

In 2017, Rachel called it quits with longtime love Hayden Christensen after a decade of on-and-off dating and an engagement. Their daughter, Briar Rose, will turn 6 in October.

