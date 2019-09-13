‘Racing Wives’ Sneak Peek: Samantha and Ashley’s Drama With Whitney Hits A Boiling Point (Exclusive)

The tension between the ladies of “Racing Wives” has never been higher!

In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s episode, Ashley and Samantha Busch let off some steam after getting snubbed by frenemies Whitney Dillon and Mariel Lane by missing a very important birthday party.

“Why would you not hang out with us?” Sam vents to Ashley in the clip. “Why would you not bring Mariel? We’re not trying to be standoffish. We’re not being b****y. We’re being very inclusive.”

Whitney’s slight was extra personal to Sam, who’s a veteran to the NASCAR wives world and was once in the newbie’s shoes.

“I know how good it made me feel when other wives and girlfriends in racing would invite me to things when I first came on the scene, and that’s why I just don’t understand why Whitney wouldn’t accept that,” Sam explains. “I can’t ever imagine being like, ‘No thanks.’ I don’t know why you would do that.”

“I just don’t get it,” she continues to Ashley. “We’re going to see each other for years to come. Why make this super awkward?”

Ashley also seems to be over playing nice with Whitney and Mariel – and she hints that things might be totally severed between them.

“I’ve done my part. I’ve made an effort. I’m just done at this point,” she tells Ashley.

“Racing Wives” airs Fridays at 10 p.m. on CMT.