NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson Breaks Silence 1 Month After Nephew & In-Laws’ Suspected Murder-Suicide

Jimmie Johnson is speaking out after an unimaginable family tragedy.

The NASCAR driver issued his first public statement after three loved ones died last month in what police reportedly suspect to be a murder-suicide. One month after in-laws Jack and Terry Lynn Janway, both 69, and nephew Dalton Janway, 11, were found dead in Oklahoma, Jimmie took to Instagram to mourn their passings.

“Our family is devastated by the profound loss of Lynn, Jack and Dalton Janway,” the post read. “We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkably sad time and remain grateful for all of your compassion.”

Jack and Terry Lynn were the parents of Jimmie’s wife, Chandra.

According to a Muskogee Police Department press release, authorities received a 911 call on June 26 that someone had a gun amid a disturbance. When arriving on the scene, officers saw “a subject laying in the hallway inside the front door” and then “heard another gunshot from further inside the house.”

Authorities soon determined the person in the hallway had died. Two more people were found dead during a subsequent search of the residence, the release stated.

According to multiple outlets, police said the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide and that investigators believe Terry Lynn allegedly shot and killed her husband and grandson.

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family,” NASCAR said in a statement at the time. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”