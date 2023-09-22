Rami Malek & Emma Corrin Seen Kissing On London Outing

It seems things are heating up between Rami Malek and Emma Corrin.

The Oscar winner, 42, and “The Crown” star, 27, appeared to confirm their relationship while walking a dog in a London park this week. According to photos obtained by multiple outlets including the Daily Mail, the pair was seen sharing multiple kisses and appearing cozy during the outing.

Both actors looked fall-ready, with Rami sporting a zip-up sweater and cuffed jeans while Emma donned a trench coat. The Emmy nominee, who identifies as nonbinary, rocked a buzzcut and was pictured putting their arm around Rami in one snap.

The sighting comes weeks after the couple attended the U.S. Open together, where they sat near Jon Bon Jovi and Anna Wintour.

Neither Rami nor Emma have commented publicly on their status, but a source told People magazine last month that the couple began dating over the summer and that they “are affectionate” and “have fun” together. They were reportedly first spotted enjoying Bruce Springsteen’s Hyde Park concert in July.

Rami was previously linked with his “Bohemian Rhapsody” co-star Lucy Boynton, who he brought to the Oscars when he won Best Actor for the Queen biopic. The pair reportedly split in 2022 after five years together.

As for Emma, they previously dated art director Ibby Njoya and will next appear on the big screen opposite Ryan Reynolds in “Deadpool 3.”