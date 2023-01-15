‘The Crown’s’ Claire Foy and Matt Smith Reunite At The Critics’ Choice Awards

It’s a royal reunion!

Claire Foy and Matt Smith, who played Queen Elizabeth and the Prince Philip, in Season 1 of “The Crown” shared a sweet reunion at The Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday night.

The duo were spotted posing for a smiling pic. And the two probably have plenty to chat about given the fact that the royal family’s recent royal history has changed a lot lately given Prince Harry’s recent new tell-all book “Spare” dropped last Tuesday. And the two titular characters they played on the show have both since passed away in real life.

Claire took home a Critics Choice Award in 2019, snagging the #SeeHer award for her work playing Janet Armstrong, the wife of Neil Armstrong in “First Man.”

Matt is on deck at tonight’s award show as a nominee for his work on “House of the Dragon.”

