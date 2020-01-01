Rapper Lexii Alijai Dies At The Age Of 21

Lexii Alijai has died at the age of 21.

The Minnesota-born rapper, whose real name was Alexis Alijai Lynch, passed away on January 1, 2020. The news was confirmed by her family members on Facebook. Details about Lexii’s death are not known at this time.

Alijai’s cousin shared a tribute on Facebook, writing, “Your a real Legend🎼 if you know her or heard her music you’d feel chills😔. Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten!👼🏽 I’m so lost for words…my beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul Lexii Alijai It’s too soon💔”

Another family member, LaMycha N Jett, posted, “They say don’t question God, but damn why you baby. This thing called life is crazy as hell. My heart is broken 💔 the tears won’t stop. I’m trynna hold it together… I love you more then you’ll ever know. I can’t focus, I can’t concentrate, I’m numb, I literally can not breath. Rest easy baby… 😘 You gained your beautiful wings… Lexii Alijai”

Singer Kehlani, who collaborated with Lexii on the song “Jealous,” sent a string of tweets reacting to the tragic news, “Jus got the worst f**kin news ever. my heart is BROKE. F**K.” She later tweeted, “Weakest saddest way to start a new year … i’m off this happy new year please please please please be safe out here … love on your people … please,” and “i’m angry i’m confused i’m heartbroken i’m angry i’m confused. i love you lexii. my baby was 21!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

 

Lexii rose to fame by rapping over the beats of Drake, Nas, and more. The rapper eventually dropped out of school to pursue her career full-time. Her first full-length project, “Super Sweet 16,” was released in celebration of her sixteenth birthday. In September 2017, Lexii released her full-length debut studio album, “Growing Pains.”

Rest in peace, Lexii.

