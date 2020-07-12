Rapper Lil Marlo Shot Dead In Atlanta

Rapper Lil Marlo was shot to death this weekend in Atlanta, police confirm to TMZ.

According to the publication, authorities responded to a call Saturday night, during which they found Lil Marlo had been shot. The rapper was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police official also told TMZ that it appears Lil Marlo was shot while driving. “At this time, investigators believe the victim was the intended target of the gunfire and they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the official said.

Lil Marlo was best known for his songs like “1st N 3rd” and “F**kem,” and he was featured in Gucci Mane and Lil Baby’s hit “The Load.”

Lil Marlo, whose real name is Rudolph Johnson, was reportedly 27 years old, but the medical examiner’s office told NBC News he was 30.

Rapper Lil Yachty expressed his devastation over the loss on Instagram, writing, “We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother.”

Lil Marlo was a father of two. On Father’s Day, he posted a series of photos and videos featuring his daughter and son.

May he rest in peace.