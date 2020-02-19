Rapper Pop Smoke Dead At 20 In Alleged Home Invasion (Reports)

Rising rapper Pop Smoke, 20, was reportedly shot and killed on Wednesday in a suspected home invasion robbery, according to TMZ.

The report adds that law enforcement sources say that two men broke into a Hollywood Hills home around 4:30 AM, fired multiple shots which fatally wounded Pop Smoke and were spotted leaving the scene on foot.

The rapper, who was born as Bashar Barakah Jackson, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by ambulance where he was produced dead.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp confirmed that the incident happened at her home which she owns with husband Edwin Arroyave. She shared her condolences to the family on Instagram and detailed what happened, “Early this am we were informed by a 3rd party leasing and management company overseeing a rental home we own in Los Angeles that a shooting had taken place at the property,” she continued. “Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life. We aren’t aware of any of the details beyond what we’ve been told or seen reported on the news and at this time we would like to refrain from commenting further as we wish for the focus to remain on the law enforcement officers who are diligently doing their jobs.”

Nicki Minaj shared a photo of the later rapper captioned with, “The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop.”

The Brooklyn-born rapper was known for his July 2019 hit, “Welcome to the Party” which Nicki Minaj remixed months after the release. The song was also remixed by Meek Mill, Pusha T, ASAP Ferg and more. He was also featured on Travis Scott’s “Gatti” which came out last year.

Artists including 50 Cent, Ludacris, Kehlani and more are sharing their condolences on Twitter after the rapper’s sudden death.

R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. 🕊God bless him pic.twitter.com/5ZFa5ILUzl — 50cent (@50cent) February 19, 2020

damn i meant to block someone n that shit deleteddddddddd rest up pop smoke!! 20 years old, hella sweet FREAKISHLY talented. shit sick out here. prayers to his family forreal — Kehlani (@Kehlani) February 19, 2020